Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $333.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 127.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA opened at $275.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.83.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

