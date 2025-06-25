Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$13.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$851.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.78. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.09 per share, with a total value of C$516,243.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,440 shares of company stock worth $1,136,048 and sold 114,552 shares worth $1,260,920. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

