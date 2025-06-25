Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 19.55%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,621,000 after purchasing an additional 426,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,114,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 74,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $61,791,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

