Scotiabank Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $72.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $63.38 on Monday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,207,000 after purchasing an additional 537,253 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,506,000 after purchasing an additional 751,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,056,000 after purchasing an additional 281,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

