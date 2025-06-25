SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,338 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,024,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,508 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.68. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

