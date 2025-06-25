SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

SPNS opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.37%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

