SG Americas Securities LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,945,309.13. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,160 shares of company stock worth $3,542,237 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $237.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.17, a PEG ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

