SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

