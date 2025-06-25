SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,548 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

