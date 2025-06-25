Shauna Bevan Acquires 1,300 Shares of Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALWGet Free Report) insider Shauna Bevan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,203 ($16.38) per share, with a total value of £15,639 ($21,289.14).

LON:ALW opened at GBX 1,212 ($16.50) on Wednesday. Alliance Witan has a fifty-two week low of GBX 998.73 ($13.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,330 ($18.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,216.55.

About Alliance Witan

Success in investment means having the conviction to seek out the best opportunities. Alliance Witan PLC is an investment trust providing investors with a unique global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. We offer you the opportunity to invest in a portfolio managed by 11 of the world’s leading global equity managers, each responsible for choosing only their best investment ideas.

