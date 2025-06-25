Shauna Bevan Acquires 1,300 Shares of Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Stock

Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) insider Shauna Bevan bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,203 ($16.38) per share, with a total value of £15,639 ($21,289.14).
Alliance Witan Stock Up 1.3%
LON:ALW opened at GBX 1,212 ($16.50) on Wednesday. Alliance Witan has a fifty-two week low of GBX 998.73 ($13.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,330 ($18.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,216.55.
About Alliance Witan
