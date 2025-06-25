Sibanye Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,379 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 7,573 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

