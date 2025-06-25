SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $457,320,000 after acquiring an additional 69,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,909,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,911 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after purchasing an additional 767,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.