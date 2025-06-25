Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

