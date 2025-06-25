SONOVA HOLDING (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SONOVA HOLDING (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SONOVA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of SONOVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. HSBC lowered shares of SONOVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of SONOVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get SONOVA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONVY

SONOVA Trading Up 1.7%

SONOVA Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. SONOVA has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6243 per share. This is a positive change from SONOVA’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

SONOVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.