SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

