Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

SPHR stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $280.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.01 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 431.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

