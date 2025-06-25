SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after buying an additional 445,593 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,620,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,391,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after buying an additional 465,494 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,361,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,330,000 after buying an additional 1,136,079 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,164,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

