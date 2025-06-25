Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9%

Starbucks stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

