State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,190 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in National Health Investors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.4%

NHI opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

