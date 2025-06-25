State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 385 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVTY opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

