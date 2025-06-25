State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

