State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.8%

Weatherford International stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

