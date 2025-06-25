State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Yelp by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 445.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,512 shares in the company, valued at $7,665,538.40. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $86,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,600.57. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Up 0.5%

Yelp stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

