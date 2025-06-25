State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

FOX Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.