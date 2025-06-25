State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.32 Million Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

