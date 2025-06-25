State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 7,572.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,474,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

