State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.44 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:REZI opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

