State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,666,000 after buying an additional 143,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,748,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after buying an additional 102,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after buying an additional 238,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

