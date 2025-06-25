State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 338.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

