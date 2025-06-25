State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AZZ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AZZ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

