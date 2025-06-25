State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 201 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

