State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,560 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after purchasing an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

