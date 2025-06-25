Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

