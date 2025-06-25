Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 42,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the average daily volume of 22,504 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares in the company, valued at $126,770.02. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,216 shares of company stock worth $112,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.