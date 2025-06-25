Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 190.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GPCR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of -1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

