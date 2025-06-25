Suncoast Equity Management Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.