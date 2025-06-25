Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$62.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.25. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.