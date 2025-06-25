Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$62.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Russell Girling bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, with a total value of C$504,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 25,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.99, for a total value of C$1,432,478.57. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$52.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.25. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

