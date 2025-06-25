Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 195.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 458,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 303,552 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,392,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300,965 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

