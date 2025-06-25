Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 20,102,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 69,680,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Specifically, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 887.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after buying an additional 562,029 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

