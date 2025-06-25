Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $45.32, but opened at $43.47. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 11,823,078 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.