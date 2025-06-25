Susan Davy Acquires 31 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($204.25).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Susan Davy purchased 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($202.56).

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Susan Davy acquired 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £149.70 ($203.78).

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.4%

LON PNN opened at GBX 493.40 ($6.72) on Wednesday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 383 ($5.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 691 ($9.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -138.73, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.97.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group ( LON:PNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 14.69 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -1,715.11%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.