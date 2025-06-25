Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

NYSE SYF opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

