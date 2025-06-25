Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stake Trimmed by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after buying an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $182,882,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

