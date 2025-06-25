TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.45 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.