TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $281,043,336.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,671,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,060,325.45. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 273,666.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

