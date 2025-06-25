TD Cowen Upgrades Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) to Strong-Buy

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $316.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.59. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after acquiring an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

