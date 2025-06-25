TD Securities Raises K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$18.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.68.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$414,322.72. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 54,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.66, for a total value of C$845,640.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,081 shares of company stock worth $3,806,763.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
