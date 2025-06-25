TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $156.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $136.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $121,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,913,000 after purchasing an additional 937,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

