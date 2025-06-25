Teladoc Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 33,776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average daily volume of 16,460 call options.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 1.7%

TDOC opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,151.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,044.70. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $39,842.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,773 shares in the company, valued at $478,642.78. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,568 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $18,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,258,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $11,789,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

