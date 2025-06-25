TeraWulf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 84,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical volume of 43,263 call options.
TeraWulf Trading Up 7.6%
NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.09. TeraWulf has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 94.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.