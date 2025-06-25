TeraWulf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 84,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical volume of 43,263 call options.

TeraWulf Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.09. TeraWulf has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 94.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 534,315 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after buying an additional 412,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after buying an additional 453,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 955,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,371,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.89.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

